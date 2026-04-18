SEED Scheme Delivers Record Gains for Denotified and Nomadic Communities
The Educational Empowerment component recorded the most dramatic growth, with ₹26.75 crore disbursed in FY 2025–26, marking an increase of over 402.8% compared to the previous year.
- Country:
- India
The Government of India has reported a significant breakthrough in advancing socio-economic inclusion for Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic (DNT/NT/SNT) communities, with the Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNTs (SEED) achieving record performance during 2025–26.
Implemented by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment through the Development and Welfare Board for DNT Communities (DWBDNC), the scheme has registered sharp increases across education, livelihood, and healthcare interventions—underscoring a more targeted and scalable approach to uplifting historically marginalized groups.
Education Support Sees Over 400% Surge
The Educational Empowerment component recorded the most dramatic growth, with ₹26.75 crore disbursed in FY 2025–26, marking an increase of over 402.8% compared to the previous year.
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Beneficiaries reached: 4,485
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Growth in outreach: 714% year-on-year
Officials say this expansion reflects improved identification of eligible students, better delivery mechanisms, and increased awareness among communities that have long remained outside formal support systems.
Livelihood Component Drives Grassroots Entrepreneurship
The Livelihood component also posted strong gains, with ₹16 crore disbursed to 64,701 beneficiaries, representing a 220% increase over the previous year.
A key outcome has been the formation of 5,623 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across eight states, promoting:
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Local entrepreneurship
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Financial inclusion
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Community-led economic resilience
Experts note that SHG-based models are critical for building sustainable income pathways in underserved populations.
Healthcare Access Expands Rapidly
Under the Health component, the scheme facilitated the issuance of 73,569 Ayushman Bharat cards, registering a 419% increase year-on-year.
This expansion significantly improves access to:
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Cashless healthcare services
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Hospitalisation coverage under government schemes
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Financial protection against medical emergencies
For communities often excluded from formal healthcare systems, this marks a major step toward health security.
Holistic Model of Empowerment
The SEED scheme adopts a multi-dimensional approach, focusing on:
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Education
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Livelihood development
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Housing support
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Health coverage
Officials say this integrated strategy is essential for addressing the layered disadvantages faced by DNT/NT/SNT communities, many of whom have historically lacked access to identity documentation, social security, and institutional support.
A Step Toward Inclusive Development
The sharp rise in both funding and outreach indicates a shift from limited pilot interventions to scaled implementation, aligning with the government’s broader objective of inclusive growth.
The DWBDNC reiterated its commitment to expanding the scheme further, with continued focus on:
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Increasing beneficiary coverage
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Strengthening delivery systems
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Enhancing long-term sustainability of interventions
As India works toward bridging socio-economic gaps, the performance of the SEED scheme highlights the potential of targeted, data-driven programmes in transforming the lives of historically marginalized communities.