SEED Scheme Delivers Record Gains for Denotified and Nomadic Communities

The Government of India has reported a significant breakthrough in advancing socio-economic inclusion for Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic (DNT/NT/SNT) communities, with the Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNTs (SEED) achieving record performance during 2025–26.

Implemented by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment through the Development and Welfare Board for DNT Communities (DWBDNC), the scheme has registered sharp increases across education, livelihood, and healthcare interventions—underscoring a more targeted and scalable approach to uplifting historically marginalized groups.

Education Support Sees Over 400% Surge

The Educational Empowerment component recorded the most dramatic growth, with ₹26.75 crore disbursed in FY 2025–26, marking an increase of over 402.8% compared to the previous year.

Beneficiaries reached: 4,485

Growth in outreach: 714% year-on-year

Officials say this expansion reflects improved identification of eligible students, better delivery mechanisms, and increased awareness among communities that have long remained outside formal support systems.

Livelihood Component Drives Grassroots Entrepreneurship

The Livelihood component also posted strong gains, with ₹16 crore disbursed to 64,701 beneficiaries, representing a 220% increase over the previous year.

A key outcome has been the formation of 5,623 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across eight states, promoting:

Local entrepreneurship

Financial inclusion

Community-led economic resilience

Experts note that SHG-based models are critical for building sustainable income pathways in underserved populations.

Healthcare Access Expands Rapidly

Under the Health component, the scheme facilitated the issuance of 73,569 Ayushman Bharat cards, registering a 419% increase year-on-year.

This expansion significantly improves access to:

Cashless healthcare services

Hospitalisation coverage under government schemes

Financial protection against medical emergencies

For communities often excluded from formal healthcare systems, this marks a major step toward health security.

Holistic Model of Empowerment

The SEED scheme adopts a multi-dimensional approach, focusing on:

Education

Livelihood development

Housing support

Health coverage

Officials say this integrated strategy is essential for addressing the layered disadvantages faced by DNT/NT/SNT communities, many of whom have historically lacked access to identity documentation, social security, and institutional support.

A Step Toward Inclusive Development

The sharp rise in both funding and outreach indicates a shift from limited pilot interventions to scaled implementation, aligning with the government’s broader objective of inclusive growth.

The DWBDNC reiterated its commitment to expanding the scheme further, with continued focus on:

Increasing beneficiary coverage

Strengthening delivery systems

Enhancing long-term sustainability of interventions

As India works toward bridging socio-economic gaps, the performance of the SEED scheme highlights the potential of targeted, data-driven programmes in transforming the lives of historically marginalized communities.