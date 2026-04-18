Centre Approves Major Procurement Push for Potatoes, Chana and Tur, Strengthening Farmer Incomes in Key States

In a significant policy intervention aimed at stabilizing agricultural markets and protecting farmer incomes, the Government of India has approved a series of procurement measures covering potatoes in Uttar Pradesh, chana in Andhra Pradesh, and tur (pigeon pea) in Karnataka.

The decisions, cleared by Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are designed to ensure farmers receive fair and remunerative prices while preventing distress sales amid market volatility.

Strategic Intervention to Stabilize Farm Prices

The approvals come at a time when fluctuating market conditions and supply pressures often force farmers to sell produce below cost. By expanding procurement under government-backed schemes, the Centre aims to create a safety net for cultivators and improve price realization.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Chouhan stated that ensuring farmers are not compelled to sell at undervalued prices remains a core priority, with continuous coordination between the Centre and states to deliver timely interventions.

Uttar Pradesh: 20 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Potatoes to Be Procured

In Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has approved procurement of 20 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of potatoes under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the 2025–26 agricultural year.

Procurement price: ₹6,500.9 per metric tonne

Central financial support: ₹203.15 crore

The move is expected to provide direct relief to potato farmers by stabilizing prices and ensuring assured returns, particularly during periods of oversupply.

Andhra Pradesh: Chana Procurement Limit Increased

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has expanded procurement of chana (Bengal gram) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Initial approval: 94,500 metric tonnes

Revised ceiling: 1,13,250 metric tonnes

The upward revision is expected to benefit farmers during the Rabi Marketing Season 2025–26 by guaranteeing MSP-linked procurement and reducing exposure to price fluctuations.

Karnataka: Extended Window for Tur Procurement

In Karnataka, the Centre has extended the procurement timeline for tur (pigeon pea) by 30 days under PSS.

New deadline: 15 May 2026

This extension allows more farmers to access MSP procurement, providing additional time to bring produce to market and avoid distress sales.

Boost to Rural Economy and Market Stability

These measures collectively aim to:

Enhance income security for farmers

Stabilize prices of key agricultural commodities

Strengthen procurement mechanisms under MIS and PSS

Improve confidence in agricultural markets

Experts say such targeted interventions are critical for maintaining balance between supply and demand while protecting farmer interests.

Coordinated Centre–State Approach

The approvals followed consultations between the Centre and concerned state governments, reflecting a coordinated policy approach. Officials highlighted that such collaborative decision-making ensures region-specific solutions aligned with crop patterns and market dynamics.

Strengthening the Agriculture Ecosystem

The government emphasized that these steps are part of a broader strategy to build a resilient agricultural system—one that ensures fair pricing, reduces income uncertainty, and supports long-term rural development.

With procurement playing a central role in India’s agricultural policy framework, the latest decisions are expected to provide immediate relief to farmers while reinforcing market stability across key producing regions.