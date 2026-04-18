Women’s Share in Civil Services Crosses 31%, Reflecting India’s Expanding Opportunities: Dr Jitendra Singh

India’s Civil Services are witnessing a significant demographic transformation, with women now accounting for over 31% of successful candidates, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Saturday, describing the trend as a powerful indicator of the country’s evolving socio-economic landscape.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 achievers under the “Mission IAS” initiative by the Share India Smile Foundation, the Minister highlighted that the growing representation of women reflects increased access to opportunities driven by technology, transparency, and a level playing field.

A Decade of Transformation

Dr. Singh noted that the proportion of women in Civil Services has risen sharply over the past decade—from around 20% earlier to over 31% today—marking a decisive shift toward gender inclusivity.

According to official data from CSE 2025:

Total candidates recommended: 958

Women candidates: 299

Share of women: Over 31%

“This steady rise reflects not only increased aspirations among young women but also improved access to resources, information, and opportunities across regions,” he said.

Breaking Barriers of Geography and Privilege

The Minister emphasized that Civil Services are no longer dominated by a narrow urban elite. Candidates are now emerging from smaller towns, remote areas, and diverse socio-economic backgrounds, often without relying on traditional coaching systems.

He credited this shift to:

Expansion of digital learning platforms

Greater access to information and study resources

Growth of self-learning ecosystems

“There has been a visible transformation across region, gender, and socio-economic background,” he said, adding that candidates from varied linguistic and regional backgrounds are increasingly securing top ranks.

Education Reforms Supporting Aspirations

Dr. Singh linked these changes to broader policy reforms, particularly the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes flexibility and encourages students to pursue subjects aligned with their interests and abilities.

He stressed the importance of identifying one’s aptitude early and making informed career choices, rather than following rigid or conventional paths.

Ensuring No Talent Goes Unused

Highlighting government initiatives, the Minister referred to the “Pratibha Setu” platform, which connects candidates who reach the interview stage but do not make the final selection with potential employers in both public and private sectors.

“This ensures that valuable talent is not lost and continues to contribute productively,” he said.

Modern Civil Services Demand New Skills

Dr. Singh also pointed to evolving expectations from civil servants, noting that governance today requires:

Direct engagement with citizens

Interaction with media and political leadership

Strong communication and adaptability skills

He cited reforms such as Mission Karmayogi, which focuses on continuous capacity building, and pre-cadre exposure to central ministries as key steps in modernizing the civil services ecosystem.

Integrity Remains Central

Despite these changes, the Minister underscored that integrity remains the cornerstone of public service.

“Civil servants must uphold integrity not only in action but also in perception,” he said, urging young officers to remain grounded and committed to lifelong learning.

A Call to Serve in a Transformative Era

Congratulating the successful candidates, Dr. Singh described their entry into public service as timely, as India moves toward its long-term vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

“You are entering public service at a defining moment in India’s journey,” he said, calling on them to serve with dedication, humility, and a strong sense of responsibility.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MP Manoj Tiwari, and distinguished guests from academia, media, and civil society.

A Changing Face of Governance

The rising participation of women and candidates from diverse backgrounds signals a broader transformation in India’s governance structure—making it more representative, inclusive, and aligned with the aspirations of a changing society.