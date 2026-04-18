India Sets Up Expert Committee to Shape AI Policy, Strengthen Global Governance Role

In a significant move to build a robust and future-ready artificial intelligence (AI) governance framework, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted a Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC) to provide high-level technical and strategic guidance on AI-related policymaking.

The newly formed TPEC will function as a standing advisory body to the recently established AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG)—the central coordinating mechanism for India’s AI policy architecture.

Bridging Technology and Policy

The committee has been tasked with offering specialised expertise across technical, regulatory, and strategic domains, ensuring that policymaking keeps pace with rapid technological advancements.

Officials said the TPEC will play a crucial role in:

Supporting evidence-based policy design

Advising on regulatory frameworks for AI

Guiding India’s stance in global AI governance discussions

Translating complex technological developments into actionable policy insights

This marks a shift toward institutionalised, expert-driven governance in one of the most transformative sectors of the digital economy.

Leadership and Composition

The TPEC will be chaired by the Secretary, MeitY, and comprises experts from:

Academic and research institutions

Technology industry leaders

Digital policy specialists

This multi-stakeholder composition is designed to ensure that AI governance decisions are informed by diverse perspectives and grounded in both theory and real-world applications.

Supporting a New AI Governance Architecture

The committee operates within India’s emerging AI governance framework, where roles have been clearly delineated:

AIGEG : Sets strategic direction and coordinates AI policy across government

TPEC: Provides technical and policy expertise to inform those decisions

Under the AI Governance Guidelines, the TPEC is expected to ensure that deliberations are guided by:

Latest technological developments

Global regulatory practices

Evolving policy approaches

India-specific socio-economic and strategic priorities

A Dynamic and Adaptive Policy Model

The creation of TPEC reflects the government’s intent to adopt a flexible and forward-looking approach to AI governance—one that can adapt to rapid innovation while maintaining policy coherence.

Experts note that such institutional mechanisms are critical as countries worldwide grapple with challenges around:

Ethical AI deployment

Data governance and privacy

Algorithmic accountability

Economic impact of automation

Strengthening India’s Global AI Role

By integrating expert input into policymaking, India aims to strengthen its position in global AI discussions and ensure that its regulatory frameworks are both competitive and aligned with international standards.

The TPEC is expected to play a key role in shaping India’s contributions to global forums, where issues such as AI safety, standards, and cross-border governance are increasingly central.

Towards Coherent and Inclusive AI Governance

The establishment of the TPEC signals a move toward structured, expert-led governance that balances innovation with responsibility. By aligning technical knowledge with policy priorities, the initiative seeks to ensure that AI development in India remains inclusive, secure, and economically beneficial.

As AI continues to reshape industries and societies, the new framework is expected to provide a strong foundation for navigating both opportunities and risks in the years ahead.