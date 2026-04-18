Daring Bank Heist in Madhya Pradesh: Robbers Steal Gold Worth Crores

In a brazen heist, five masked gunmen stormed into a public sector bank in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, making off with gold and cash valued at Rs 5.7 crore. Authorities disclosed on Saturday that one suspect has been detained in Bihar while efforts to capture the rest persist.

The audacious robbery took place at a Bank of Maharashtra branch where robbers threatened employees and customers at gunpoint, leading to a chaotic scene. According to Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri, the armed culprits extracted both gold items and cash, escalating the financial impact significantly.

CCTV footage revealed the suspects fleeing on motorcycles, with police intensifying search efforts across Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. Director General of Police Kailash Makwana has announced a Rs 50,000 reward for leads, while the bank remains closed for customer services as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)