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Resolution Reached: TVS Supply Chain and ZTE Telecom India Settle Debt Dispute

TVS Supply Chain Solutions and ZTE Telecom India have resolved their debt dispute. TVS withdrew its appeal at the NCLAT after settling with ZTE. Initially, TVS claimed ZTE owed them Rs 4.27 crore, but the NCLT dismissed the insolvency plea citing unresolved disputes and reconciliations dating back to 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:28 IST
Resolution Reached: TVS Supply Chain and ZTE Telecom India Settle Debt Dispute
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In a significant development, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and ZTE Telecom India have resolved their ongoing debt dispute, leading to the withdrawal of TVS's appeal from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The settlement marks the conclusion of a legal battle that saw TVS initially seek insolvency proceedings against ZTE for allegedly defaulting on a debt of Rs 4.27 crore. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had earlier dismissed TVS's insolvency plea, citing pre-existing disputes.

Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Technical Barun Mitra of the NCLAT acknowledged the settlement request by TVS's counsel, paving the way for an official withdrawal of the appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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