Resolution Reached: TVS Supply Chain and ZTE Telecom India Settle Debt Dispute

In a significant development, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and ZTE Telecom India have resolved their ongoing debt dispute, leading to the withdrawal of TVS's appeal from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The settlement marks the conclusion of a legal battle that saw TVS initially seek insolvency proceedings against ZTE for allegedly defaulting on a debt of Rs 4.27 crore. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had earlier dismissed TVS's insolvency plea, citing pre-existing disputes.

Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Technical Barun Mitra of the NCLAT acknowledged the settlement request by TVS's counsel, paving the way for an official withdrawal of the appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)