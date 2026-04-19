Tragic Discovery: Soldier Found Dead in Military Camp at Nagrota

A soldier from an army dog unit was discovered dead within a military camp at Nagrota, authorities reported on Sunday.

The soldier was found hanging by a rope from the ceiling of his room in the family quarters section of the camp during the early hours of the morning.

The deceased's body has been moved to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for forensic evaluation. While it is preliminarily considered a suicide, the definitive cause of death will be confirmed following a thorough investigation. A departmental inquiry by the army is underway, complemented by police-led inquest procedures to clarify the circumstances surrounding his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)