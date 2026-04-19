Strict New Law Enforces Sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib

In a substantial legal development, the Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, has sanctioned the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This law reflects a significant tightening of penalties concerning sacrilegious actions against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the governor's approval, stating the commitment to preserving the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib. The Bill, proposing life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 25 lakh for sacrilege, received unanimous backing from the Punjab Assembly.

With Mann expressing gratitude in a public message, the passing of the Bill signifies the government's determined stance to prevent any 'beadbi' towards the revered text, reflecting a collective effort from the state's governing bodies and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)