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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Slams BJP's Women's Reservation Bill Approach

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar voiced criticism over the BJP-led Centre's handling of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. He argued for wider democratic consultation and opposed the hasty introduction of the bill during elections. The defeat of the bill was hailed as a victory for the INDIA alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:57 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Slams BJP's Women's Reservation Bill Approach
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government over the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. He claims the bill was hurried through without opposition consultation, undermining democratic processes.

Shivakumar insists Congress supports women's reservation but condemns how the bill was handled, lacking extensive discussion. He accused the ruling party of attempting electoral maneuvering by introducing the bill abruptly.

The bill, proposing increased parliamentary and assembly seats with 33% women's reservation, failed to secure a two-thirds majority. Shivakumar lauds its defeat as a democratic victory and asserts Congress stands for women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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