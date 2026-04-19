Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Slams BJP's Women's Reservation Bill Approach

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government over the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. He claims the bill was hurried through without opposition consultation, undermining democratic processes.

Shivakumar insists Congress supports women's reservation but condemns how the bill was handled, lacking extensive discussion. He accused the ruling party of attempting electoral maneuvering by introducing the bill abruptly.

The bill, proposing increased parliamentary and assembly seats with 33% women's reservation, failed to secure a two-thirds majority. Shivakumar lauds its defeat as a democratic victory and asserts Congress stands for women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)