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Enforcement Directorate's Money Laundering Probe Hits High-Profile Targets in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate conducted significant raids in Kolkata related to a money laundering investigation involving high-profile figures, including Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and businessman Joy Kamdar. The probe focuses on activities linked to alleged criminal Biswajit Podder, implicating a vast criminal syndicate in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:18 IST
Enforcement Directorate's Money Laundering Probe Hits High-Profile Targets in Kolkata
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In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on Sunday at the residences of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and a local businessman named Joy Kamdar. Kamdar heads Sun Enterprise, marking the latest escalation in an ongoing money laundering probe targeting a criminal syndicate in West Bengal.

The raids targeted Biswas' properties in Ballygunge and another location associated with Kamdar. This is part of an extensive investigation concerning alleged criminal Biswajit Podder, known as Sona Pappu, who faces numerous charges including attempted murder and extortion. The case, linked to an FIR by Kolkata Police, involves serious criminal activities.

Officials seized substantial cash, valuables, and a country-made revolver on previous searches. Podder, elusive to the authorities, remains on the run as West Bengal prepares for polling. The ED's actions underline the seriousness of the allegations facing this organized crime network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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