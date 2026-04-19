Strengthening Ties: India's VP Visits Sri Lanka for Historic Diplomatic Engagement

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan made history as the first Indian vice president to visit Sri Lanka, meeting President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday. The discussions centered on bilateral initiatives, including the Indian housing project and addressing longstanding fishermen issues between the two countries.

The visit underscores India's commitment to developmental and humanitarian projects in Sri Lanka, such as the USD 450 million aid for Cyclone Ditwah-affected areas. Radhakrishnan's delegation was warmly received at Bandaranaike International Airport by Sri Lanka's Sports Minister and other dignitaries.

Emphasizing India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Radhakrishnan's visit aims to enhance the multifaceted ties rooted in shared history. The leaders also discussed upcoming memoranda of understanding and stressed the mutual interest in strengthening the civilisational, people-to-people links between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)