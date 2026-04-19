Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's VP Visits Sri Lanka for Historic Diplomatic Engagement

Indian Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss initiatives like the Indian housing project and solutions for fishermen issues. The visit aims to deepen India-Sri Lanka ties, focusing on humanitarian projects, cyclone aid, and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:28 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's VP Visits Sri Lanka for Historic Diplomatic Engagement
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan made history as the first Indian vice president to visit Sri Lanka, meeting President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday. The discussions centered on bilateral initiatives, including the Indian housing project and addressing longstanding fishermen issues between the two countries.

The visit underscores India's commitment to developmental and humanitarian projects in Sri Lanka, such as the USD 450 million aid for Cyclone Ditwah-affected areas. Radhakrishnan's delegation was warmly received at Bandaranaike International Airport by Sri Lanka's Sports Minister and other dignitaries.

Emphasizing India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Radhakrishnan's visit aims to enhance the multifaceted ties rooted in shared history. The leaders also discussed upcoming memoranda of understanding and stressed the mutual interest in strengthening the civilisational, people-to-people links between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

 India
2
Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

 India
3
Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
4
The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026