Tata Trusts Seeks Modernization of Bai Hirabai Trust's Criteria

Tata Trusts has initiated proceedings to amend restrictive clauses in the eligibility criteria for trusteeship at the Bai Hirabai Trust, potentially allowing non-Zoroastrians to serve as trustees. This move aims to correct anomalies in the Trust Deed, reflecting Tata's inclusive ethos.

The development comes amid a challenge by former trustee Mehli Mistry against the appointments of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, who allegedly did not meet the trust's current criteria. Legal proceedings are underway to realign the trust's practices with broader Tata Trust policies.

The decision underscores Tata Trusts' commitment to inclusivity and modernization while continuing its philanthropic mission. Despite historical restrictions, the Trust is seeking official approval for changes that resonate with its longstanding values.

(With inputs from agencies.)