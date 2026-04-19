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Cyber Crime Web Unraveled: Cross-Border Collusions in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police dismantled an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate with international ties. Five individuals were arrested in Bareilly for orchestrating a complex web of deceit involving digital tools and fake accounts. The investigation has uncovered 524 fraud complaints across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:13 IST
Cyber Crime Web Unraveled: Cross-Border Collusions in Uttar Pradesh
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The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate, believed to have cross-border affiliations with operators in Nepal and potential connections to Chinese handlers. Authorities revealed that five individuals were apprehended in Bareilly for orchestrating a widespread scheme to deceive people using fake accounts and digital tools.

The suspects, identified as Shakib Ali, Rajkumar, Ashish Singh, Babloo alias Madhoram, and Sachendra Kumar, were taken into custody on Saturday. During the operation, police officials recovered a laptop, seven mobile phones, bank documents, 11 cards, an SUV, illegal firearms, and extensive fraud-related data.

Registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and Arms Act, the case points to a large-scale fraud network. The syndicate reportedly used sophisticated methods to access banking messages, diverting funds across 22 bank accounts linked to 524 complaints. While five arrests have been made, the alleged kingpin, Sumit Kumar, remains at large, with investigations ongoing.

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