Ration Scandal Uncovered in Kerala's Tribal Panchayat

A recent report by the Kerala Food Commission has spotlighted significant discrepancies in the distribution of ration supplies in Edamalakkudy, Kerala's sole tribal panchayat. The report calls for urgent legal and corrective actions against those accountable for the irregularities.

Edamalakkudy, primarily inhabited by the Muthuvan tribe and located 30 km from Munnar, has reportedly faced disruptions in ration services. The commission's investigation, led by Jinu Zakaria Oommen, was prompted by complaints from beneficiaries and highlighted a lack of mandatory records at ration outlets.

The Commission found shocking shortages of 65 metric tonnes of food grains. It has recommended prosecution under the Essential Commodities Act and other laws against the responsible parties. To ensure food security, the Commission plans to provide food allowances and explore mobile ration shops for the affected population.

(With inputs from agencies.)