Teen Tension: Tragic Tale Unfolds in Outer North Delhi

Six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the alleged murder of a 19-year-old man in Outer North Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, according to police reports on Sunday.

The victim, Rajeev, was fatally attacked on April 14 in the MCD Colony. CCTV footage and local intelligence led police to the accused on Saturday.

The murder stemmed from a heated argument on April 13 between the main suspect's family and Rajeev's. Investigations are ongoing to identify any others involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)