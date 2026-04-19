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Teen Tension: Tragic Tale Unfolds in Outer North Delhi

In Outer North Delhi, six juveniles were apprehended for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old tempo driver. A prior argument between the main accused's family and the victim led to the fatal attack. The accused were caught after reviewing CCTV footage and local intelligence. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:24 IST
Teen Tension: Tragic Tale Unfolds in Outer North Delhi
Rajeev
  • Country:
  • India

Six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the alleged murder of a 19-year-old man in Outer North Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, according to police reports on Sunday.

The victim, Rajeev, was fatally attacked on April 14 in the MCD Colony. CCTV footage and local intelligence led police to the accused on Saturday.

The murder stemmed from a heated argument on April 13 between the main suspect's family and Rajeev's. Investigations are ongoing to identify any others involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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