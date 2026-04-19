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The Anti-Corruption Paradox in Jammu and Kashmir: A Closer Look

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir disclosed a mere 12.6% conviction rate from corruption cases over six years. Despite receiving nearly 24,000 complaints, only 534 FIRs were registered. Significant challenges remain in translating arrests and complaints into judicial convictions, highlighting systemic challenges in tackling corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:05 IST
The Anti-Corruption Paradox in Jammu and Kashmir: A Closer Look
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  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir, data reveals a mere 12.6% conviction rate in corruption cases over the past six years, casting a critical spotlight on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Despite intaking a substantial 23,798 complaints, the bureau converted just 534 into formal FIRs, underscoring a low 2.24% conversion mark.

The data, spanning from January 2020 to March 2026, showcases that out of 214 court-concluded cases, only 27 led to convictions, while 72 were acquitted, and 115 went unproved. This presents stark challenges in enforcement to judiciary conversion, despite the ACB's efforts, including 267 arrests of public servants and 208 trap cases.

Region-wise data indicates variations, with the Srinagar-Budgam-Ganderbal unit recording the highest activity. However, the gap between robust enforcement and judicial outcomes suggests systemic hurdles in tackling corruption effectively across the Union Territory.

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