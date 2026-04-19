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Scandal of the Self-Styled Godman: Ashok Kharat's Legal Battle

Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman from Nashik, faces serious allegations of sexual assault, exploitation, and financial fraud. Arrested on March 18, Kharat's cases involve multiple victims and claims of divine powers and black magic. A court has remanded him in police custody amidst a broader investigation by a special government task force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:04 IST
Scandal of the Self-Styled Godman: Ashok Kharat's Legal Battle
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  • India

A self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, was placed in police custody by a Nashik court until April 23, with accumulating charges of sexual assault and financial fraud. Kharat, apprehended on March 18 after a woman's rape complaint, is now entwined in multiple accusations involving black magic and deceit.

Kharat's legal representative, Sachin Thore, argued against further remand, citing the repetitive nature of claims. Meanwhile, government attorneys highlighted the distinct narratives of each victim necessitating a comprehensive investigation. Following deliberations, the court extended Kharat's custody to facilitate these inquiries.

In a courtroom plea, Kharat sought medical consultation for shoulder pain, resulting in a directive for necessary medical attention during his confinement. As Maharashtra forms a Special Investigation Team, Kharat's ties with political figures add to the case's complexity, garnering significant public and media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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