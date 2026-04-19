CPI(M) Challenges BJP's Waste Management Crisis in Thiruvananthapuram

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has issued a strong rebuke to the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation over what it describes as a catastrophic waste management crisis.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty labeled the situation as unprecedented, criticizing the corporation for failing to fulfill its promise of change following a recent electoral win.

Sivankutty stressed that the worsening condition of unsanitary waste disposal is exacerbating the stray dog menace and potentially leading to a spike in summer-related diseases. The minister urged the immediate convening of an all-party meeting to find solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)