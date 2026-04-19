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Mysterious Death on the Tracks: Family Demands Answers

A 28-year-old man, Atesh Prakash Bhoir, was found dead in suspicious circumstances on railway tracks in Maharashtra's Palghar district. His family suspects foul play and is demanding a thorough investigation. The police are exploring all possibilities, including accident or foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:33 IST
Mysterious Death on the Tracks: Family Demands Answers
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a young man's body was discovered under mysterious circumstances on railway tracks in Maharashtra's Palghar district, raising concerns and sparking allegations from his family regarding potential foul play.

Atesh Prakash Bhoir, a 28-year-old resident of Waksai village, had been assisting at a friend's wedding preparations in Maykhop. That very night he disappeared, only for his lifeless body to be found the next morning near Kelva Road railway station, his scooter abandoned away from the scene.

While the authorities have classified the incident as an accidental death for now, Bhoir's family vehemently rejects this notion. They believe the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise were suspicious, especially given his excitement about his upcoming engagement and wedding. They demand a detailed investigation, as police continue to analyze the potential causes, leaving no stone unturned in their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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