Life Imprisonment for Brutal Murder Over Election Dispute in Madhya Pradesh

In a swift judicial process, a court in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district sentenced two men to life imprisonment for brutally murdering their relative amid a drunken brawl sparked by Bihar assembly election results. The verdict was delivered by Principal District and Sessions Judge Amitabh Mishra.

The men, Rajesh Manjhi and Tufani Manjhi, both laborers from Bihar, were found guilty of murdering Shankar Manjhi, another laborer and relative, by suffocating him during an intense argument at a construction site. This disagreement was reportedly fueled by political allegiance disputes, as the accused supported JD(U) while the victim backed RJD.

Despite several witnesses turning hostile, the conclusive DNA evidence, with traces of the victim's skin found under the accused's fingernails, played a pivotal role in the conviction. The case underscores the heightened sensitivities surrounding political affiliations and their potential for escalating into violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)