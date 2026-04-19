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CBI Arrests Top Executive in Drone Import Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Bharat Mathur, a senior vice president, from a leading corporate group. He was arrested for allegedly bribing a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official to facilitate drone imports for an Aerospace company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:08 IST
CBI Arrests Top Executive in Drone Import Bribery Scandal
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  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Bharat Mathur, a senior vice president from a prominent corporate entity, on allegations of bribery.

According to officials, Mathur attempted to influence a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official by offering a bribe. The intention was to expedite the importation process for drones intended for an Aerospace company.

This arrest underscores the ongoing scrutiny and legal action being taken against corruption in the corporate world, particularly regarding international trade and import regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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