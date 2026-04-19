Chaos Erupts in Iowa City: Nightlife District Shooting Shocks Campus

A sudden outbreak of violence in Iowa City's nightlife district near the University of Iowa left three students wounded early Sunday morning. The chaos unfolded during a large confrontation that erupted into gunfire, according to police and university statements.

Iowa City police reported multiple victims were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, although the total number of injured remains unclear. As of Sunday morning, no arrests were made, but authorities are actively pursuing the investigation with assistance offered by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The incident occurred downtown, close to a popular pedestrian mall. University officials sent out alerts, cautioning students to avoid the area, and stated that there were no signs the university students were targeted. The investigation is still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)