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TMC MLA Debashis Kumar Under Scrutiny for Asset Discrepancies

The Income Tax Department has discovered discrepancies in the assets declared by TMC MLA Debashis Kumar, inconsistency was noted in his election affidavit in terms of jewellery, bullion, and other assets. The investigation has resulted in notable seizures and has put several associates under scrutiny for unaccounted financial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:57 IST
TMC MLA Debashis Kumar Under Scrutiny for Asset Discrepancies
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  • India

The Income Tax Department has detected discrepancies concerning assets declared by TMC MLA Debashis Kumar in his election affidavit, raising concerns over the legitimacy of his financial declarations.

During recent raids, authorities seized diamond jewellery, gold, and bullion worth Rs 1.75 crore, contrasting sharply with Kumar's affidavit. The seizure has prompted further investigation into the MLA's financial affairs, including a review of his wife's declared liabilities which show an unexplained reduction.

The tax department is examining the involvement of other individuals allegedly assisting Kumar in illicit financial activities. Several associates, including Miraj Shah, are under scrutiny for potential links to unreported income and asset accumulation. The matter has been escalated to the Election Commission for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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