New Lines Drawn: Israeli Military Maps Out Deployment in Lebanon

The Israeli military has published a map outlining its new deployment line within Lebanese territory, following a ceasefire with Hezbollah. This move brings dozens of Lebanese villages, many now abandoned, under Israeli control.

According to Israeli military sources, five divisions are working in concert with the navy to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure in these zones. However, Lebanese civilians remain barred from most areas south of this newly-established line.

The conflict escalated on March 2 when Hezbollah fired in support of Tehran, prompting an Israeli offensive that has left more than 2,100 dead, displacing over 1.2 million individuals. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain as Israel maintains its controversial buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)