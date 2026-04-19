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Uproar in Parliament: Yogi Adityanath Blames Opposition for Blocking Women's Quota Bill

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for defeating a bill proposing women's quota in legislatures, comparing their actions to the 'disrobing' of Draupadi from the Mahabharata. He accused the opposition of being anti-women and highlighted Prime Minister Modi's assurances for equal representation across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:01 IST
Uproar in Parliament: Yogi Adityanath Blames Opposition for Blocking Women's Quota Bill
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the INDIA bloc MPs for blocking a constitutional amendment aimed at instituting a women's quota in legislatures. He equated their conduct in Lok Sabha to the notorious 'cheerharan' scene from the Mahabharata and called the opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK, anti-women.

Adityanath emphasized how both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had guaranteed fair representation following the 2011 Census framework. Despite consensus needs, the scene unfolded discordantly as opposition forces rallied against the bill crucial to women's enhancement, mirroring sentiments from ancient Indian tales.

Reflecting on the issue of religious-based reservation, the Chief Minister targeted the Congress and SP, asserting the nation's inability to face a second partition. He urged resistance to fragmentation, highlighted by the 'Iron Man' Vallabhbhai Patel's firm stance and underscored the bill's significance in advancing female empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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