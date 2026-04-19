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Tragic Shooting in Kyiv: Uncovering the Chaos

A devastating shooting in Kyiv led to six deaths and eight hospitalizations, including a child. The event involved a Russian-born shooter and resulted in the resignation of a police chief. Security services are investigating it as a potential terrorist act, raising questions about self-defense and firearms permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:03 IST
Tragic Shooting in Kyiv: Uncovering the Chaos
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A deadly shooting in Kyiv claimed six lives and left eight others hospitalized, including a child. The tragic event unfolded when a Russian-born gunman opened fire on passers-by, later barricading himself in a supermarket with hostages before being shot dead by police.

The incident has sparked significant controversy after a video surfaced showing police officers running away from the scene, leading to the resignation of Ukraine's Patrol Police head, Yevhen Zhukov, over unprofessional conduct.

The shooting, which occurred in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, is being investigated as a terrorist act, raising critical discussions about public self-defense rights and the gunman's firearm permit acquisition process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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