A deadly shooting in Kyiv claimed six lives and left eight others hospitalized, including a child. The tragic event unfolded when a Russian-born gunman opened fire on passers-by, later barricading himself in a supermarket with hostages before being shot dead by police.

The incident has sparked significant controversy after a video surfaced showing police officers running away from the scene, leading to the resignation of Ukraine's Patrol Police head, Yevhen Zhukov, over unprofessional conduct.

The shooting, which occurred in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, is being investigated as a terrorist act, raising critical discussions about public self-defense rights and the gunman's firearm permit acquisition process.

(With inputs from agencies.)