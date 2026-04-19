Drone Deal Dilemma: High-Profile Arrests in Rs 2.5 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior civil aviation official and a top corporate executive on Saturday in connection with a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery scandal. The arrests relate to the facilitation of drone imports by arranging unauthorized approvals and permissions, CBI officials confirmed on Sunday.

Deputy Director General M Devula of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Bharat Mathur, a key figure linked to Asteria Aerospace Ltd, face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI's operation included raids across four locations in Delhi, leading to the recovery of Rs 37 lakh cash and valuable items from the accused.

Official reports indicate a targeted bribe of Rs five lakh per approval file was negotiated by the accused, with a specific focus on expediting approvals for Asteria Aerospace Ltd. Both Mathur and Devula are accused of colluding in corrupt practices for financial gain, escalating scrutiny in the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)