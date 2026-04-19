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Tragic Mystery in Madhopur: Young Woman Found Dead

A young woman named Ranju Devi was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Madhopur Bujurg village under suspicious circumstances. Married just a year ago, her body has been sent for a post-mortem. Police are investigating the mysterious conditions of her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:44 IST
Tragic Mystery in Madhopur: Young Woman Found Dead
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, 21-year-old Ranju Devi was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in Madhopur Bujurg village. The young woman, who was married about a year ago to Nitesh Giri, was found hanging from a ceiling fan around 7 pm, police officials reported.

Her body was promptly taken for a post-mortem examination to uncover more details about the cause of death. Circle Officer Jayant Kumar emphasized that further actions would be determined based on the forthcoming post-mortem report.

Authorities are deeply examining the enigmatic circumstances surrounding her untimely demise, seeking to piece together what transpired in the moments leading up to her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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