Tragic Mystery in Madhopur: Young Woman Found Dead

In a tragic turn of events, 21-year-old Ranju Devi was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in Madhopur Bujurg village. The young woman, who was married about a year ago to Nitesh Giri, was found hanging from a ceiling fan around 7 pm, police officials reported.

Her body was promptly taken for a post-mortem examination to uncover more details about the cause of death. Circle Officer Jayant Kumar emphasized that further actions would be determined based on the forthcoming post-mortem report.

Authorities are deeply examining the enigmatic circumstances surrounding her untimely demise, seeking to piece together what transpired in the moments leading up to her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)