Tragedy in Shreveport: Deadliest Mass Shooting in Two Years

A tragic mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana claimed the lives of eight children early Sunday, marking the deadliest such incident in the United States in more than two years. Shreveport police spokesperson Chris Bordelon confirmed that the victims ranged from one to 14 years old.

The gunman, who was related to some of the victims, died following a chase and confrontation with officers. He had initially fled the shooting scene in a stolen car. The shootings were deemed a result of a 'domestic disturbance,' said Bordelon.

The Shreveport community and officials are grappling with grief and disbelief over this tragedy. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry expressed profound sorrow and gratitude to law enforcement and first responders for their efforts at the crime scenes. Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek further information from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)