Left Menu

Tragedy in Shreveport: Deadliest Mass Shooting in Two Years

A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children in a tragic mass shooting in Shreveport, the deadliest in the US in over two years. The assailant, involved in a domestic disturbance, was later killed by police. The community and authorities are reeling from this unprecedented event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shreveport | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:15 IST
Tragedy in Shreveport: Deadliest Mass Shooting in Two Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana claimed the lives of eight children early Sunday, marking the deadliest such incident in the United States in more than two years. Shreveport police spokesperson Chris Bordelon confirmed that the victims ranged from one to 14 years old.

The gunman, who was related to some of the victims, died following a chase and confrontation with officers. He had initially fled the shooting scene in a stolen car. The shootings were deemed a result of a 'domestic disturbance,' said Bordelon.

The Shreveport community and officials are grappling with grief and disbelief over this tragedy. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry expressed profound sorrow and gratitude to law enforcement and first responders for their efforts at the crime scenes. Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek further information from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Rattle European Stock Markets

Middle East Tensions Rattle European Stock Markets

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Surgical Safety: Kerala's New Protocol

Revolutionizing Surgical Safety: Kerala's New Protocol

 India
3
Diplomacy Urged: Iran's President Advocates Rational Solutions Amidst U.S. Tensions

Diplomacy Urged: Iran's President Advocates Rational Solutions Amidst U.S. T...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Germany's Industrial Stagnation: Challenges Looming Large

Germany's Industrial Stagnation: Challenges Looming Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026