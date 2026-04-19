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Tragic Stabbing Incident in Northwest Delhi

A 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, and her husband was critically injured by unknown attackers in Delhi. The couple, who were balloon sellers, were attacked while resting near the railway lines. The police have launched an investigation to arrest the culprits and determine the attack's motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:34 IST
Tragic Stabbing Incident in Northwest Delhi
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In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, and her husband, Ashu, sustained severe injuries in a brutal attack by unknown assailants in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

The couple, who made a living as balloon sellers, were reportedly resting near the railway lines when they were ambushed. Despite Ashu's attempt to escape, the assailants also targeted his wife, leading to her tragic death while Ashu remains in critical condition.

The police are actively investigating the case, having registered a complaint and formulating multiple teams to track down the perpetrators. The motive behind this violent act remains unclear, adding to the urgency of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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