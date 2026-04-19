Tragic Stabbing Incident in Northwest Delhi

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, and her husband, Ashu, sustained severe injuries in a brutal attack by unknown assailants in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

The couple, who made a living as balloon sellers, were reportedly resting near the railway lines when they were ambushed. Despite Ashu's attempt to escape, the assailants also targeted his wife, leading to her tragic death while Ashu remains in critical condition.

The police are actively investigating the case, having registered a complaint and formulating multiple teams to track down the perpetrators. The motive behind this violent act remains unclear, adding to the urgency of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)