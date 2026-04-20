The Call for Justice: West Bengal's Aparajita Bill

Senior TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee, has urged BJP candidate Ratna Debnath to appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the urgent enactment of the Aparajita Bill. This bill, passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in September 2024, aims to secure timely justice for rape victims by mandating a conviction within 50 days.

In addressing a rally in Panihati in support of TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh, Banerjee criticized the BJP for its contradictory stance on women's safety, highlighting their alleged hypocrisy. The TMC claims to have acted swiftly in the case of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder, with the accused promptly arrested.

As the West Bengal assembly elections loom, Banerjee called for restraint among TMC workers, advising them to avoid personal attacks amid the heated political climate. The elections are set to be contested in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.