Tragedy Strikes: Two Labourers Electrocuted in Morena

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, two labourers lost their lives due to electrocution when their mini truck accidentally collided with a high-tension power line. The police reported this unfortunate event on Monday, highlighting an incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

The victims were part of a group being transported from Agra to work at a wedding ceremony in Chandupura village. The labourers were employed as waiters and crockery handlers, earning a daily wage of Rs 500. Eight of their fellow workers managed to survive by swiftly jumping off the vehicle after sensing the electric shock.

Authorities are investigating the tragic accident to determine whether it occurred due to the negligence of the vehicle's driver or if the low-hanging power lines played a role. A case has been registered, with bodies handed over to the families post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)