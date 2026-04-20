Papua Tensions Escalate: Human Rights Commission Condemns Civilian Casualties

Indonesia's National Human Rights Commission has issued a strong rebuke to the military following the killing of 12 civilians in Papua province last week. This incident occurred during a military operation targeting rebels in the region.

The commission has begun an investigation into the deaths, which include women and children. It remains unclear whether the civilians were caught in crossfire between Indonesian forces and the rebels, or if both parties are responsible.

The commission head, Anis Hidayah, condemned operations resulting in civilian casualties as violations of human rights and International Humanitarian Law. She called on Indonesia's military to reassess their approach towards the Papuan rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)