Iran Sets New Legal Regime for Strait of Hormuz Passage
Iran has introduced a new legal framework to guarantee safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Vedomosti. Ambassador Kazem Jalali mentioned that Iran remains resilient against U.S. and Israeli efforts for regime change, reinforcing the Islamic Republic's unity and stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:18 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Iran has established a new legal system to ensure the secure transit of ships through the critical Strait of Hormuz. This announcement was made by Iran's ambassador to Moscow, as reported by the Vedomosti newspaper.
Ambassador Kazem Jalali emphasized that attempts by the U.S. and Israel to disrupt Iran's stability have not succeeded. Their purported aim of instigating regime change has only strengthened the unity of the Islamic Republic.
Jalali reassured that under the newly implemented security measures and legal framework, vessels are assured safe navigation through this strategic waterway.