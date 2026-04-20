Iran has established a new legal system to ensure the secure transit of ships through the critical Strait of Hormuz. This announcement was made by Iran's ambassador to Moscow, as reported by the Vedomosti newspaper.

Ambassador Kazem Jalali emphasized that attempts by the U.S. and Israel to disrupt Iran's stability have not succeeded. Their purported aim of instigating regime change has only strengthened the unity of the Islamic Republic.

Jalali reassured that under the newly implemented security measures and legal framework, vessels are assured safe navigation through this strategic waterway.