India Crosses Major Milestone in Sickle Cell Screening

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday attended the International Sickle Cell Day commemoration in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh, where she highlighted India's progress in tackling sickle cell disease through large-scale screening, awareness campaigns and improved healthcare support.

Addressing the gathering, the President described the observance as an important step towards addressing a major public health challenge. She praised the achievements of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, noting that the screening target was achieved ahead of schedule.

Massive screening drive identifies patients and carriers

The President said that screening seven crore people, from newborns to individuals up to 40 years of age, represents one of the largest genetic disease screening programmes undertaken anywhere in the world.

The extensive screening effort has helped authorities identify nearly 2.5 lakh people living with sickle cell disease. More than 20 lakh carriers of the disease have also been detected through the campaign. She said these numbers underline the scale of the challenge and the importance of sustained healthcare interventions.

Murmu appreciated the efforts of both the Central and State governments for not only identifying affected individuals but also ensuring that patients and carriers receive proper medical support and care.

Madhya Pradesh's role draws special praise

The President highlighted Madhya Pradesh's contribution to the national mission, pointing to the state's large-scale screening initiatives aimed at early detection and awareness.

She noted that under the "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan" conducted between September 17 and October 2, 2025, the state screened more than four lakh women for sickle cell disease. The achievement set a new benchmark and strengthened efforts to improve healthcare access among vulnerable communities.

The campaign has helped expand awareness about the disease while encouraging timely diagnosis and treatment among women and families across the state.

Awareness initiatives strengthen fight against disease

Murmu also referred to the "Sickle Mitra" initiative launched by the Madhya Pradesh government on International Sickle Cell Day last year. Under the programme, volunteers from government and non-government organisations, social groups and NCC cadets have been trained to spread awareness and assist patients affected by the disease.

She said community participation will remain essential in eliminating sickle cell disease from the country. Greater awareness, early detection and continuous support for patients can significantly reduce the burden of the disorder in affected regions.

Expressing confidence in the country's efforts, the President said that with active participation from all states and continued collaboration among stakeholders, India can achieve its goal of eliminating sickle cell-related diseases well before 2047.