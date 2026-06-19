Uttarakhand Litchi Reaches Italy in First Export Shipment

India has achieved a new milestone in agricultural exports with the first shipment of fresh Uttarakhand litchi reaching Italy, opening the doors of the European market to one of the country's most sought-after fruits. The export was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on June 18, 2026.

The inaugural consignment consisted of one metric ton of fresh litchi sourced from Uttarakhand. The shipment marks an important step in expanding the global footprint of Indian fresh fruits and highlights the growing demand for premium horticultural produce from the Himalayan region.

Premium fruit from the Himalayan foothills

Dehradun litchi enjoys a strong reputation among consumers for its rich sweetness, bright red appearance, pleasant aroma and high-quality pulp. The region produces popular varieties such as Rose Scented, Calcuttia and Bedana, which are known for their flavour and market appeal.

The unique agro-climatic conditions found in districts such as Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar play a major role in enhancing the quality of the fruit. These natural advantages have helped Uttarakhand emerge as an important producer of premium litchi in India.

The successful export to Italy reflects increasing international confidence in the quality standards maintained by Indian growers and exporters.

Better earnings for farmers

The export initiative has delivered direct benefits to farmers, who received prices nearly 25 per cent higher than prevailing rates in domestic markets. Higher returns are expected to motivate growers to adopt improved cultivation and post-harvest practices that meet international quality requirements.

The development also creates fresh opportunities for farmer producer organisations and local agricultural communities to participate in export-oriented horticulture. Increased access to global markets can contribute to higher incomes and greater economic stability for fruit growers in the region.

Joint efforts make global market entry possible

The shipment was made possible through close coordination among APEDA, the Uttarakhand Government, exporters, farmer-producer organisations, logistics providers and other stakeholders involved in the supply chain.

The successful entry into the Italian market demonstrates how collaboration across production, quality control, packaging and logistics can help Indian agricultural products reach international consumers. It also supports efforts to diversify export destinations for fresh fruits and reduce dependence on traditional markets.

APEDA continues to promote India's agri-export sector through market development initiatives, quality assurance programmes, infrastructure support and farmer training efforts. The export of Uttarakhand litchi to Italy is expected to strengthen India's reputation as a dependable supplier of premium fresh produce while creating new opportunities for growers across the country.