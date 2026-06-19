Cricket-New Zealand build lead towards 200 at tea on third day v England

New Zealand extended their lead to over 200 at tea on the third day of the second test against England at The Oval, thanks to an unbroken 66-run stand between Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra.

Reuters | New Zealand Recovered From A Shaky Start To Their Second Innings To Stretch Their Lead Towards At Tea On The Third Day Of The Second Test Against England At The Oval On Friday With Henry Nicholls And Rachin Ravindra Adding An Unbroken Run Stand | Updated: 19-06-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 21:12 IST
Cricket-New Zealand build lead towards 200 at tea on third day v England
Henry Nicholls
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand ​recovered from a shaky ‌start to ​their second innings to stretch their lead towards 200 at tea on ‌the third day of the second test against England at The Oval on Friday with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra ‌adding an unbroken 66-run stand.

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