Tennis-Rybakina withdraws from Bad Homburg Open citing hip discomfort

Elena Rybakina has suffered another ​setback in her Wimbledon preparations ​after withdrawing from the ‌Bad ​Homburg Open with a hip issue, tournament organisers said on Friday. The world number two ‌pulled out a day after a surprise round-of-16 defeat to 35th-ranked Alexandra Eala at the Berlin Open. “Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Bad ‌Homburg due to some discomfort in my right hip," Rybakina, 27, ‌said in a story shared by the tournament's official Instagram page.

"I need to consult with my medical team and undergo further assessment before making any decisions ⁠about ​the next steps. ⁠Thank you for your understanding and support.” The 2022 Wimbledon champion has now lost ⁠three of her last four matches, a run that began with a ​second-round defeat to Yaroslava Starodubtseva at the French Open.

On grass, she ⁠won her opening match at Queen’s Club before losing to Katie Boulter in ⁠the ​quarter-finals, and then fell 7-5 6-4 to Eala in Berlin on Thursday. Rybakina is 32-10 this season, having won titles at ⁠the Australian Open and Stuttgart, but will now focus on regaining fitness ⁠ahead of Wimbledon, ⁠which begins on June 29, as she bids for a second title at the All England Club.