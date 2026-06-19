Manohar Lal Reviews Progress of Power Sector Performance in Jharkhand

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal reviewed the progress of power sector reforms and urban development initiatives in Jharkhand during a meeting held in Ranchi on Friday. The discussions focused on strengthening electricity distribution, improving financial health of power utilities, expanding infrastructure, and accelerating the implementation of key central government schemes.

The meeting was attended by Jharkhand Urban Development and Housing Minister Sudivya Kumar, senior officials from the state government, representatives from the Ministries of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, and officials from power sector public sector enterprises.

Focus on DISCOM Reforms and Financial Stability

During the review, the Union Minister stressed the need for a detailed action plan to improve the performance of the state's power distribution companies. Discussions covered the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), operational efficiency, financial sustainability, and preparations to meet rising electricity demand in the coming years.

Manohar Lal pointed to the state's high Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and the gap between the average cost of supply and average revenue realised. He urged the state government to take focused measures to reduce these gaps and improve the financial condition of the distribution utilities.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of restructuring outstanding debt liabilities and ensuring the timely payment of dues by government departments. He called for a stronger mechanism to settle pending payments regularly and asked the state to complete the conversion of electricity connections for government establishments to prepaid smart meters by August 31, 2026.

Smart Meter Rollout and Infrastructure Expansion

The Centre asked Jharkhand to speed up the installation of smart meters, especially for high-load consumers, including industrial and commercial users. The state was advised to complete the coverage of these consumer categories by August 31, 2026, while also accelerating installations for other consumer groups.

Resource adequacy planning and expansion of intra-state transmission infrastructure were also reviewed. The discussions focused on ensuring that the state remains prepared to meet future electricity demand through timely investments in transmission networks and power planning.

Push for Tribal Electrification and Renewable Energy

The review also covered the progress of electrification for tribal households under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA). The Union Minister asked officials to increase the pace of implementation so that eligible households receive electricity connections without delay.

Progress under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM was also assessed. The state was encouraged to accelerate work under both programmes and achieve its targets within the stipulated timelines. Special emphasis was placed on installing rooftop solar systems on government buildings, a move expected to reduce dependence on grid power and lower electricity expenditure for the state government.

Manohar Lal assured Jharkhand of continued support from the Centre for strengthening the power sector and improving infrastructure. State Minister Sudivya Kumar thanked the Union Minister for the review and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to speed up implementation of sanctioned projects and improve overall sector performance.