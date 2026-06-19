Indian Navy to Commission Three Indigenous Warships in Kolkata

The Indian Navy is set to commission three indigenously built frontline platforms, Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray, at a ceremony in Kolkata on June 21, 2026. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks another major step in India's efforts to strengthen its maritime capabilities through homegrown defence production.

Built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata and designed with significant involvement from the Indian Navy, the three vessels bring together combat power, underwater surveillance, and hydrographic survey capabilities. Their induction reflects the Navy's focus on maintaining a balanced and versatile fleet capable of operating across a wide range of maritime missions.

Dunagiri boosts frontline combat capability

Dunagiri is the fifth stealth frigate under the Project 17A programme and is among the most advanced warships built in India. The frigate carries a range of modern weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, allowing it to engage threats across multiple domains.

The vessel is designed to operate in demanding maritime environments while maintaining a reduced radar signature. Its addition to the fleet strengthens the Navy's ability to undertake long-range deployments and safeguard India's interests across the Indian Ocean region.

Sanshodhak expands hydrographic and ocean research missions

The fourth Survey Vessel (Large), Sanshodhak, has been built to support hydrographic surveys in coastal and deep-sea waters. The ship will play an important role in collecting oceanographic, geophysical, and hydrographic data that can support both defence operations and civilian maritime activities.

Equipped with advanced survey technologies, including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), the vessel will help improve navigational safety, seabed mapping, and marine research. The data gathered by the ship will contribute to a better understanding of India's maritime environment and support future naval planning.

Agray strengthens coastal anti-submarine defence

Agray is the fourth vessel of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft programme. Designed specifically for operations in littoral and coastal waters, the ship is equipped to detect, track, and engage underwater threats close to India's shoreline.

The platform carries lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and advanced shallow-water sonar systems. Its induction enhances the Navy's ability to counter submarine activity in strategically important coastal regions while improving maritime security in near-shore environments.

The three platforms showcase the growing strength of India's indigenous shipbuilding sector, with more than 75 per cent indigenous content incorporated into their construction. More than 200 MSMEs contributed to the programmes, generating significant employment and supporting a broad domestic industrial ecosystem.

Their commissioning highlights the combined efforts of the Indian Navy, government agencies, public sector shipyards, private industry, and MSMEs in advancing the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat while expanding India's maritime strength.