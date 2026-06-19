Scholarship Rules Eased for SC and OBC Students

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has introduced major reforms to make scholarship schemes more accessible for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students. The changes are aimed at reducing paperwork, simplifying application procedures and improving the delivery of benefits through digital platforms.

The most significant decision is the removal of the mandatory domicile certificate requirement for students applying under the department's scholarship schemes. The move is expected to make the process easier for millions of students, especially those pursuing education outside their home states.

Domicile certificate requirement removed

The Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes for SC and OBC students benefit nearly 1.2 crore students every year. Until now, applicants were required to submit a domicile certificate as part of the application process.

With the removal of this requirement, students will no longer need to obtain and submit the document while applying for scholarships. The reform is expected to reduce compliance costs, lower documentation requirements and speed up the application process.

The decision is likely to benefit thousands of students studying in educational institutions located outside their state of residence, who often faced additional challenges in securing domicile-related documents.

New digital platform launched on UMANG

To strengthen transparency and improve service delivery, the department has launched SETU (Scholarship for Educational Transformation and Upliftment) on the UMANG platform.

SETU has been developed as a comprehensive digital solution for scholarship-related services. The platform provides a single interface for students, Institutional Nodal Officers, District Nodal Officers and State officials to manage applications and related processes.

Users can register applications, track their status and carry out verification and validation activities through the platform. Bringing these services together in one place is expected to improve efficiency and reduce delays.

Focus on inclusion and easier access

The reforms are part of the government's broader efforts to make welfare schemes more accessible and citizen-friendly. By reducing procedural barriers and expanding the use of technology, the department aims to ensure that eligible students can access financial assistance without unnecessary hurdles.

Officials said digital initiatives such as SETU will help improve transparency while ensuring faster and more effective delivery of scholarship benefits. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has reiterated its commitment to using technology-driven solutions to expand outreach and provide timely support to students across the country.