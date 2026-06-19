Ashwini Vaishnaw Plans Greater Powers for Station Masters in Railways Network

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed a series of measures to strengthen the role of Station Masters across the Indian Railways network, with a focus on improving safety, operational efficiency and passenger services.

During a meeting with senior railway officials, the Minister discussed the challenges faced by Station Masters and examined proposals designed to give them greater authority, better resources and stronger career opportunities. The review reflects Indian Railways' efforts to modernise station management while supporting employees who play a critical role in daily train operations.

Focus on manpower and decision-making powers

Station Masters are responsible for coordinating train movements, managing passenger facilities and ensuring smooth station operations. The review identified several operational and administrative challenges that affect their day-to-day functioning.

Officials discussed granting Station Masters enhanced administrative and operational powers so that local issues can be addressed more quickly. Greater decision-making authority is expected to help improve passenger service delivery and strengthen oversight of station infrastructure, offices, staff colonies and other facilities.

The meeting also focused on manpower requirements in high-density and multi-track sections where operational complexity has increased significantly. Indian Railways is considering deploying additional Station Masters in such areas while accelerating the recruitment process to fill existing vacancies on priority.

Technology-driven station management under review

A major part of the discussion centred on the use of technology to improve efficiency and reduce paperwork. Officials reviewed proposals for introducing mobile app-based paperless working systems that would allow Station Masters to handle operational tasks more effectively.

The development of an integrated Station Management System was also discussed. The proposed system would enable better coordination among different railway departments and support faster resolution of passenger-related issues at stations.

The initiative is expected to improve communication, streamline workflows and enhance overall station administration across the network.

Better training, safety and career growth

The Railway Minister emphasised the need for modern training methods to prepare Station Masters for increasingly complex railway operations. Officials discussed the use of Virtual Reality, simulators and other advanced technologies to improve skill development and emergency response training.

The meeting also reviewed proposals to enhance the financial powers of Station Masters, allowing quicker decisions on maintenance works and passenger convenience-related issues at the station level.

Career progression opportunities were another important area of discussion. Indian Railways is exploring measures to provide Station Masters with greater access to leadership and management positions, creating a more motivating work environment for employees in this crucial operational category.

Safety issues received special attention, including the need for improved equipment and user-friendly tools at stations. Discussions also considered the growing participation of women Station Masters and women Pointsmen, with a focus on creating safer, more accessible and efficient working conditions.

The initiatives under consideration aim to equip Station Masters with better manpower support, modern technology, enhanced training and greater authority, helping Indian Railways build a more responsive and future-ready station management system for millions of passengers.