Navy Gets Indigenous Marine Turbine Generators in ₹425-Crore Deal

The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹425-crore contract with Bharat Forge Limited for the supply of 12 sets of 1.25 MW Marine Gas Turbine Generators for the Indian Navy, marking another step in India's drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on June 19, 2026, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The procurement has been made under the Buy (Indian) category and includes a minimum indigenous content of 60 per cent.

Major boost for indigenous naval manufacturing

The contract is expected to strengthen India's domestic defence production ecosystem by developing indigenous capability in the manufacturing of marine gas turbine generators. These generators are among the most critical systems onboard modern warships, supplying power to essential combat equipment, sensors and weapon systems.

Defence officials believe the project will reduce dependence on foreign suppliers in a strategically important technology area while creating opportunities for domestic industry to expand its expertise in advanced naval systems.

The initiative aligns with the government's broader efforts to build a stronger indigenous defence industrial base capable of meeting the requirements of the armed forces.

Critical equipment for naval operations

Marine Gas Turbine Generators play a vital role in powering key onboard systems that support combat readiness and mission effectiveness. Reliable power generation is essential for operating advanced radars, communication networks, weapon platforms and other mission-critical equipment on naval vessels.

The acquisition is expected to enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Navy by ensuring a dependable and locally supported power generation solution for future deployments.

Officials noted that indigenous production will also enable faster maintenance support and improved availability throughout the equipment's service life.

Supporting Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals

The Ministry of Defence said the project reflects the government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India initiative by promoting local manufacturing and technological self-sufficiency.

Apart from supplying the generators, the programme is expected to create a comprehensive domestic ecosystem that includes production, maintenance, repairs and lifecycle support. This approach will help build long-term capabilities within the Indian defence sector and strengthen maritime self-reliance.

The contract is also seen as an important milestone in India's efforts to develop critical strategic technologies domestically while supporting the modernisation of the Indian Navy through indigenous solutions.