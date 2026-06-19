Amit Shah Pushes Tech-Driven Criminal Justice Reforms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for greater use of science, technology and data analytics in India's criminal justice system, saying the country's goal is to ensure justice within three years of an FIR being registered. Addressing the inaugural session of the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Shah launched four new National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) applications — Abhigyan, CrPI, e-Prosecution 2.0 and e-Forensics 2.0. He said these platforms would help speed up investigations, improve coordination among agencies and reduce delays in the justice delivery process.

Technology takes centre stage in justice reforms

Shah said the government has been pursuing major criminal law reforms since 2019 with the objective of modernising the justice system and embedding science and technology into every stage of investigation and prosecution. According to him, the new framework aims to make the criminal justice process faster, more transparent and more effective. He noted that several cases under the new laws have already resulted in convictions, including life imprisonment, within 90 days.

The Home Minister credited the NCRB, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and state police forces for helping implement the new criminal laws across the country. He said extensive consultations with states have ensured smoother adoption of the reforms at the police station level.

Fingerprints and forensic evidence key to convictions

Highlighting the growing importance of scientific investigations, Shah described fingerprints as one of the most reliable forms of evidence available to investigators. He urged law enforcement agencies to strengthen the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) by continuously uploading fingerprints collected from crime scenes. He said the database should not be viewed only as a tool for identifying offenders but also as a resource that grows stronger through regular data collection and analysis.

The Home Minister stressed that crime control depends not only on arresting offenders but also on proving offences through strong scientific evidence. He called for improved training in evidence collection, preservation and charge-sheet preparation, adding that prosecutors, forensic experts and police officers should train together to improve outcomes.

Data analytics and AI to shape future policing

Shah said India now possesses vast criminal justice databases through systems such as CCTNS, e-Courts, e-Prisons and e-Forensics. He noted that these databases contain information on crores of FIRs, prisoners, forensic cases and fingerprint records. He urged states to move beyond simple data storage and focus on converting information into actionable intelligence through artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics. Dedicated teams should analyse crime patterns, identify repeat offenders and track interstate and international criminal networks, he said.

Calling data a national asset, Shah emphasised the need for strong cybersecurity safeguards, accountability mechanisms and strict protocols for database management. He said the next phase of reforms would focus on integrating databases, strengthening analytics and improving crime prevention capabilities. Reiterating the government's vision, Shah said the ultimate objective remains clear: to create a criminal justice system where crimes are investigated scientifically, prosecuted efficiently and resolved within three years, strengthening public confidence in the rule of law.