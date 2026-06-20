India, South Korea Deepen Cooperation in Digital Governance

Dr. Singh said both countries are actively working towards finalising a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at promoting cooperation in public administration and government innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 19:48 IST
India, South Korea Deepen Cooperation in Digital Governance
The Korean delegation shared its expertise in smart governance, digital public services and disaster and safety management systems. Image Credit: X(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

India and the Republic of Korea have agreed to strengthen cooperation in digital governance, public administration and citizen-centric service delivery following high-level talks held in New Delhi between Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh and Republic of Korea Minister of Interior and Safety Yun Hojung. The meeting, attended by senior officials from both countries, focused on expanding collaboration in areas such as e-governance, government innovation, capacity building and the use of emerging technologies to improve public services.

Welcoming the Korean delegation, Dr. Singh said India and the Republic of Korea share a Special Strategic Partnership built on democratic values, innovation and a common commitment to effective governance. He noted that recent engagements between the leadership of the two countries have created fresh momentum for deeper cooperation across multiple sectors.

Focus on Digital Transformation and Citizen Services

During the discussions, both sides exchanged experiences and best practices in digital governance. Dr. Singh highlighted India's progress in technology-enabled public service delivery under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing to initiatives such as the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and Digital Life Certificate services.

The Korean delegation shared its expertise in smart governance, digital public services and disaster and safety management systems. Officials explored opportunities to work together on the digital transformation of government services and the application of advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in public administration.

The leaders also discussed strengthening training programmes and capacity-building initiatives for civil servants, with a focus on improving efficiency, transparency and responsiveness in governance.

Public Administration Partnership Set to Expand

Dr. Singh said both countries are actively working towards finalising a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at promoting cooperation in public administration and government innovation. The proposed agreement is expected to create a framework for institutional collaboration and knowledge sharing. Highlighting the deep historical connections between India and Korea, the Minister referred to the cultural ties linked to Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Suro of the ancient Gaya confederacy. He said these historical links continue to strengthen relations between the two nations.

The discussions also covered the importance of increasing people-to-people engagement and institutional partnerships to address emerging governance challenges in a rapidly changing world. The meeting took place on the eve of International Yoga Day, with Dr. Singh noting the growing popularity of yoga in South Korea and inviting the visiting delegation to participate in the celebrations. The talks concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to building stronger cooperation in governance, technology and public administration while working together to deliver more efficient, transparent and citizen-focused services.

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