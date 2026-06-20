NMDC Advances Expansion and Sustainability at Donimalai

NMDC's senior leadership has reviewed a series of strategic initiatives at the Donimalai Complex aimed at increasing production capacity, improving operational efficiency and strengthening sustainable mining practices. The visit focused on assessing the progress of major projects that are expected to play a vital role in NMDC's long-term growth strategy. As India's largest iron ore producer, the company is working towards its ambitious goal of becoming a 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) mining company.

During the review, management evaluated ongoing expansion plans designed to increase production capacity to 10 MTPA at the Kumaraswamy Mine and 17 MTPA across the Donimalai Complex. These projects form an important part of the company's efforts to meet the rising demand for iron ore from India's growing steel industry.

Focus on Resource Conservation and Sustainable Mining

A key area of discussion was NMDC's initiative to utilize low-grade iron-bearing resources that were previously considered uneconomical or treated as waste. These include iron ore containing up to 35 per cent iron content, iron ore slimes, Banded Hematite Jasper (BHJ) and Banded Hematite Quartzite (BHQ).

Through advanced beneficiation and mineral processing technologies, NMDC is converting these underutilized materials into valuable raw materials. The approach enables greater recovery of iron ore from existing mines while reducing waste generation and improving resource efficiency.

Company officials noted that the initiative supports mineral conservation, lowers the environmental impact of mining activities and contributes to securing raw material supplies for the country's steel sector. The effort also reflects the growing emphasis on responsible mining practices within the industry.

Technology and Employee Welfare Drive Future Growth

The management team also reviewed the recently introduced automated gate management system at the Kumaraswamy Mine. The digital platform allows real-time monitoring of iron ore dispatches, improving transparency, security and operational control while reducing dependence on manual processes.

During the visit, NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee, along with the company's Functional Directors, inaugurated newly developed infrastructure facilities, including modern high-rise residential towers. The facilities have been created as part of the company's broader commitment to improving employee welfare and enhancing living standards for its workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukherjee said NMDC aims to build mining operations that combine production excellence with environmental responsibility and social development. He emphasized that the company remains focused on supplying high-quality iron ore to India's steel industry while maximizing the value of available resources through innovation and technology.

The latest initiatives at Donimalai underline NMDC's strategy of balancing growth with sustainability, positioning the complex as a model for modern, responsible mining in India while supporting the company's journey toward its 100 MTPA vision.