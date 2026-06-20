PM Modi and President Murmu Unveil ₹47,600 Crore Projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu visited Pahadpur village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, where they offered prayers at sacred tribal sites and participated in a major public programme celebrating two years of the Odisha Government.

During the event held in Rairangpur under the theme "Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara", the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than ₹47,600 crore. The projects span infrastructure, energy, urban development and public services, reflecting the Centre and State governments' focus on accelerating growth across Odisha.

A key announcement from the Prime Minister was the decision to develop Pahadpur as a Solar Village. Every household in the village will be connected to solar power generation, creating a model for sustainable rural development. Modi said the initiative would draw inspiration from Odisha's historic Sun Temple at Konark and position Pahadpur as an example for other villages across the country.

Focus on Investment, Infrastructure and Growth

Addressing the gathering, Modi congratulated the people of Odisha on the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government. He said the partnership between the Centre and the State is helping expand welfare programmes, improve infrastructure and attract investment.

The Prime Minister highlighted major investments being made in railways, highways, ports, energy, semiconductors and green technology. He noted that Odisha has received investment proposals worth nearly ₹20 lakh crore under the Utkarsh Odisha initiative, while several large industrial projects valued at more than ₹3.5 lakh crore are already under implementation.

He also announced that over ₹6,000 crore is being invested in the power sector and pointed to ongoing urban development efforts under the Samruddha City Scheme. According to Modi, these initiatives are expected to strengthen economic activity, improve public services and generate employment opportunities throughout the state.

Tribal Welfare and Education Remain Key Priorities

The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday, describing her journey from Mayurbhanj to the country's highest constitutional office as an inspiration for millions. He also praised her contributions to education and tribal welfare, particularly through institutions established in her home region.

Highlighting the government's focus on tribal communities, Modi said programmes such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and the PM JANMAN Mission are helping improve access to housing, healthcare, education and infrastructure in remote tribal areas.

He announced that an additional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya will be established in Mayurbhanj district and noted that nearly 500 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are already functioning across the country. He also referred to scholarship support for tribal students and healthcare initiatives aimed at tackling diseases such as Sickle Cell Anaemia.

Concluding his address, Modi said Odisha's growth will play a major role in India's development journey. He expressed confidence that the state will emerge as a key growth engine for eastern India while contributing significantly to the country's long-term goal of becoming a developed nation.