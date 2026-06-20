Amit Shah Highlights Cultural Revival at Kolhapur Event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a public gathering in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, where he praised the Centre's efforts to promote cultural heritage alongside national development and highlighted the progress of the Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple Corridor project.

The event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other senior leaders. Addressing the gathering, Shah said the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership have seen major initiatives that have strengthened both India's development journey and its cultural identity.

He pointed to projects such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and the redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, describing them as examples of a broader cultural revival taking place across the country.

Focus on Heritage Preservation and Religious Tourism

Shah said construction of the Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple Corridor marks another important step in preserving India's spiritual and cultural traditions. He added that redevelopment work is underway at several Jyotirlinga and Shaktipeeth temples in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government has launched an ambitious redevelopment plan for the historic Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur. The project carries an estimated cost of ₹1,500 crore and will cover more than 28,000 square metres.

According to Shah, special care is being taken to preserve around 41 temples located within the surrounding heritage zone. The redevelopment plan has been prepared in consultation with archaeological experts to ensure the historical character of the area remains protected while modern facilities are introduced.

Modern Facilities Planned for Pilgrims

The upgraded temple complex will include a range of facilities aimed at improving the experience for visitors and pilgrims. Planned features include AI-based security systems, LED lighting displays, heritage walkways, an outdoor gallery, light and sound shows, a multipurpose hall, an Annachhatra, a police station, and dedicated pilgrim amenities. Shah said the project is expected to transform the temple area into a fully developed spiritual destination within the coming months. He noted that the initiative will help preserve Maharashtra's cultural legacy while creating greater awareness of the region's history among younger generations.

During his address, Shah also highlighted several achievements of the Modi government in sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, agriculture, and space exploration. He said India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and growing investments in emerging technologies reflect the country's progress on multiple fronts. He added that investments in places of faith and heritage are not merely infrastructure projects but efforts that help preserve traditions, strengthen cultural identity, and inspire future generations.