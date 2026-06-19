PM-VBRY Creates 70 Lakh Jobs, Expands Social Security Coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) is emerging as a major force in strengthening employment opportunities and expanding social security coverage for India's youth. Speaking at an event marking the disbursal of incentives under the scheme, he described the initiative as a bridge connecting young job seekers with industries while supporting the country's long-term development goals.

The Prime Minister disbursed incentives worth around ₹2,400 crore under PM-VBRY, the government's flagship employment-linked incentive programme. The scheme has already supported the creation of 15 lakh employment opportunities across the country and aims to encourage both job creation and workforce participation.

Scheme supports workers and employers alike

Modi said PM-VBRY differs from conventional employment programmes because it benefits both employees and employers. While young people entering their first jobs receive direct support, institutions and enterprises that generate employment are also encouraged through incentives.

Highlighting the scheme's progress, he said nearly 70 lakh new jobs have been created so far, with an equal number of first-time employees brought under the social security framework. Around 20 lakh young workers have completed six months in their first jobs, and nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries have already received incentives after reaching this milestone. More than ₹2,000 crore has been transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

According to the Prime Minister, the support provided through the scheme represents not only financial assistance but also recognition of the efforts and aspirations of India's youth.

Employment opportunities expanding across sectors

Modi said the government has worked over the past twelve years to strengthen employment opportunities across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation, space technology, digital services and startups. Initiatives such as Make in India, Vocal for Local and Mission Manufacturing have helped create new avenues for both employment and self-employment.

He noted that infrastructure investments exceeding ₹12 lakh crore are generating large-scale employment opportunities, while loans worth over ₹33 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have enabled millions of young people to start businesses. Programmes such as PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma have also helped improve livelihoods for small entrepreneurs, street vendors and traditional artisans.

The Prime Minister pointed to emerging sectors such as drones, artificial intelligence, green energy and biotechnology as important drivers of future employment. He said the digital economy, platform-based services, content creation and gig work are opening new career paths that were previously unimaginable for many young Indians.

Youth and innovation central to Viksit Bharat vision

Emphasising India's demographic advantage, Modi said the country's development journey is closely linked to the talent, skills and ambitions of its young population. He highlighted the rapid growth of India's startup ecosystem, which has expanded from around 500 startups a decade ago to more than 2 lakh registered startups operating across the country today.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of linking employment with dignity, security and social protection. Efforts to modernise EPFO services, simplify pension systems and improve access to healthcare are helping strengthen worker welfare. He added that reforms supporting women, including provisions related to night shifts, work-from-home opportunities and workplace safety, are intended to increase female participation in the workforce.

Calling on industries to focus on talent, skills and innovation, Modi said India's future growth will be driven not only by investment but also by the capabilities of its people. He expressed confidence that India's youth will continue to exceed global expectations and play a leading role in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation.