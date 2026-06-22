Three killed and five injured in school shooting in central Philippines
A school shooting in the Philippines's Tacloban city resulted in three deaths and five injuries, with one suspect arrested and another still at large.
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- Philippines
Three people were killed and five injured in a school shooting in the central Philippines, Philippine police said on Monday.
Police said one suspect has been arrested and another remains at large after the shooting at the San Jose National High School in the city of Tacloban in Leyte province. In July 2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo de Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three people, including former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.